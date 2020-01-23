When the firefighter left the home, the husband emerged from hiding and fired a shotgun, hitting Tyler William Hamilton, 30, in the head, Police Chief Mark Cook said.

The husband, identified as Andrew Lee Myers, 26, of Rockwell, went inside the house, confronted his wife and shot himself, Cook said.

The incident occurred in Granite Quarry, a small town approximately 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Charlotte. Police said it appeared the shootings were the result of a domestic situation “that took a turn for the worse.”