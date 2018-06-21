CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Authorities say a Georgia man killed his ex-wife’s attorney in his law office just hours after the couple’s divorce was final and then killed himself.

Cartersville Police Lt. M.E. Bettikofer tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 33-year-old Walter Samuel Radford failed to show up Wednesday for the final divorce hearing. The divorce was finalized at 12:04 p.m.

Police say Radford shot and killed his ex-wife’s attorney in the attorney’s Cartersville law office about two hours later. Police say 41-year-old lawyer Antonio Benjamin Mari was shot multiple times.

Bettikofer says Radford called ex-wife Cindy Radford to tell her he had shot Mari. He says Radford then broke into her home and shot himself. His body was found about 2:40 p.m.

A colleague said Mari had reported being afraid of Radford.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.