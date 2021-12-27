Police responded to separate 911 calls saying shots had been fired in the home and a vehicle had struck a tree. Officers found one of the twins shot and killed in the basement and the other twin dead inside the vehicle from what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot.
A family dog was found shot to death in the vehicle’s rear seat.
Their father was found wounded upstairs. In one of the 911 calls, a 62-year-old man said his 23-year-old son shot him, according to police.
Troy is about 24 miles (38 kilometers) north of Detroit.