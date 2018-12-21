HARRINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware say a man under the influence of drugs led authorities on a car chase and crashed his vehicle into two officers, leaving them with minor injuries.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 54-year-old Todd Mahrenholz was arrested Wednesday on charges including malicious mischief by a motor vehicle. Harrington police say officers were asked to check on Mahrenholz’s welfare that afternoon and found him in a vehicle outside of a shopping center.

Police say Mahrenholz accelerated toward the approaching officers, hitting one with his mirror. Mahrenholz fled and was pursued by several agencies. Police say Mahrenholz attempted to ram one officer’s car and later hit another officer.

The chase continued on U.S. Route 13 until mechanical problems stopped Mahrenholz’s vehicle. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

