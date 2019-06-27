GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Authorities say a man who’d barricaded himself and a 3-year-old girl inside a Nebraska home has surrendered.

Police were called to the Grand Island home a little before 3 a.m. Wednesday to check a report of a domestic disturbance. A woman there told officers that her boyfriend had assaulted her.

Officers negotiated with him for hours to release the girl and come out. He finally did so around 9 a.m.

The 44-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of false imprisonment, domestic assault and other crimes. Online court records don’t show that he has been formally charged.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.