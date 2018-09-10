BOSTON — Boston police have arrested a New Hampshire man they say offered cash to “buy” a 13-year-old girl from her parents before grabbing her arm in an attempted kidnapping.

Police say 20-year-old Alfred Patterson, of Raymond, approached the family near Faneuil Hall about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

After making the offer to “buy” the girl, police say he grabbed her by the arm and attempted to drag her away. The child’s father intervened and the man ran away.

The man was apprehended nearby and was identified by the girl and her parents as the man who tried to kidnap her.

Patterson faces arraignment Monday on charges of enticement of a child under 16 and attempted kidnapping of a child. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

