RANDOLPH, Mass. — Police say a Massachusetts man punched a bus driver who would not let him get off, triggering a crash that injured 16 people.

Authorities say 24-year-old Matthew Young assaulted the driver of the Brockton Area Transit Authority bus in Randolph at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, causing the bus to rear-end a car and strike a utility pole.

Randolph police say 16 people were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The injured included the 48-year-old male bus driver and a 10-year-old male passenger.

Police say Young, of Boston, wanted to get off the bus in an area that was not a fixed stop.

He faces several charges including assault and battery on a bus driver. He’s scheduled for arraignment Tuesday. It couldn’t be determined if he has an attorney.

