A 37-year-old man was taken to a hospital after a brick went through his windshield. It caused “very serious, permanent injuries,” police said.
The teenagers are facing charges including aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
The 16-year-old male was also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon after police said he was caught with brass knuckles, Masslive.com reported.
