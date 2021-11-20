Bartie was arraigned bedside at the hospital on charges of reckless endangering and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
Troopers encountered Bartie at a Long Neck home on Friday night after a woman called police to report that he had been consuming alcohol and was locked inside a bedroom with their 9-month-old child. The woman also said Bartie, her boyfriend, was putting on body armor and arming himself with a rifle.
Bartie was carrying a flashlight and a rifle when he left the house, police said. He pointed the gun toward troopers and fired two rounds before a trooper shot him in the chest, according to police.
The 9-month-old boy wasn’t hurt. None of the troopers were injured.
Bartie has been jailed on $600,000.00 bond.
The trooper who shot him was placed on administrative duty, a standard procedure.