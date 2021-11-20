LONG NECK, Del. — A man accused of firing a rifle at Delaware State Police troopers was shot and wounded during the confrontation, police said Saturday.

Michael Bartie, 31, was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered to be life-threatening, State Police said in a news release.

Bartie was arraigned bedside at the hospital on charges of reckless endangering and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Troopers encountered Bartie at a Long Neck home on Friday night after a woman called police to report that he had been consuming alcohol and was locked inside a bedroom with their 9-month-old child. The woman also said Bartie, her boyfriend, was putting on body armor and arming himself with a rifle.

Bartie was carrying a flashlight and a rifle when he left the house, police said. He pointed the gun toward troopers and fired two rounds before a trooper shot him in the chest, according to police.

The 9-month-old boy wasn’t hurt. None of the troopers were injured.

Bartie has been jailed on $600,000.00 bond.

The trooper who shot him was placed on administrative duty, a standard procedure.