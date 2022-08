A 20-year-old Wilmington man was traveling southbound on Interstate 495 in the New Castle area around 3 a.m., when a vehicle on his right side opened fire, Delaware State Police said in a news release . Multiple shots were fired and the man was struck once, police said.

The man sped off and got onto Interstate 295 and his vehicle became disabled near Route 141. The man was taken to an area hospital, where police said he was treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.