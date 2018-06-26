NEW ORLEANS — A man has been accused of stabbing two people over his drink being knocked over at a bar in New Orleans on Bourbon Street.

News outlets cite a preliminary offense log from New Orleans police as saying that 36-year-old Gomes-Taylor Dumar was inside the bar early Sunday when his drink was accidentally knocked over. The police report says he became irate, and a patron knocked him to the ground and left.

Police say Dumar pulled out a knife when he got up and cut a teenager. Police say he then went to a business nearby and stabbed a 36-year-old man. Both were taken to a hospital but their conditions were unclear.

Dumar was arrested and jailed. It is unclear if he was charged or has lawyer.

