DETROIT — Michigan State Police say a suspect in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy on a Detroit freeway has turned himself in.

Police said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that the suspect in the shooting Tuesday has surrendered. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

State police earlier announced they have recovered a Mercedes connected to the shooting.

Christian Miller was shot Thursday evening while riding in his godmother’s SUV on the Southfield Freeway on Detroit’s west side. He died the following morning. Police have said it’s unclear whether the vehicle was targeted and that the shooting did not appear to be related to road rage.

A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

