The detectives were wounded Wednesday night while investigating a homicide.

Police said Detective Scott Ballard tried to make a traffic stop with a person of interest in the case but was shot and the vehicle drove away. That detective was able to stop and seek medical attention.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jacklyn Davis said Detective Ian Preece then continued to pursue the suspect. The chase entered a townhouse community where Preece was struck in a shootout with the suspect.

Preece crashed into the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect ran away.

Police said both detectives were taken to the hospital for treatment and were listed in stable condition.

The manhunt prompted officials to close some schools and advise residents to stay in their homes, news outlets reported.

The homicide investigation began about 5 p.m. Wednesday after a person was found fatally shot inside a home in Glen Burnie community.