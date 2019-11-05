Responding deputies found 27-year-old Nicholas Phinazee Bryan mortally wounded. An investigation determined that Bryan “was using racial slurs” toward 36-year-old Robert Lewis Henderson Jr. and 39-year-old Antonio DeMarty Evans. Waffle House staff told Bryan to leave. Then their argument became physical. Police say Henderson fired a single shot at Bryan, who later died at a hospital.
The GBI statement does not say whether charges will be filed.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD