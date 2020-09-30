New Castle County police said detectives received information Tuesday that Edwards was inside a home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Police there went to the home and formed a perimeter because Edwards was believed to be armed.
Police said there were numerous attempts to get him out of the home. Police said officers went inside and found Edwards dead.
“We ask that you keep our officers and the Edwards family in prayer,” New Castle County Police Chief Col. Vaughn Bond Jr. said.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wilmington News Journal.