Police: Man who broke into Wisconsin home wanted a bath

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean.
The unbathed suspect had an odor of alcohol, police said
No one residing in the home said they knew the man and don’t know how he got in. The man told police he lived in the home with his girlfriend. He continued to maintain he was in his own residence after officers told him he was in Chippewa Falls, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) from St. Paul.
The man is facing charges of burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass. He was ordered not to possess or consume alcohol.