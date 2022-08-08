Police: Man who killed 3 children, self livestreamed threats

Police identified the man as Francoise Littlejohn, 30, and said in a press release that a relative saw the livestream early Saturday morning and notified police.

A man authorities say shot and killed his three young children before turning the gun on himself livestreamed threatening messages on social media shortly before the killings, Oklahoma City police said Monday.

“At 4:11 a.m., three minutes prior to police being notified, surveillance video showed Mr. Littlejohn pulling into a neighborhood and parking in the 11300 block of Treemont Lane, where he executed the children before turning the gun on himself,” the release states. “It is unknown why he picked that location to stop.”