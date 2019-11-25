Ermak was suspected in the Nov. 17 killings of his ex-wife, Nataliya Ermak, and her husband, Roman Frid, who were fatally shot in the parking garage of their Buffalo Grove condominium.

Edina police say officers who were responding to a tip about a wanted suspect on Friday night found Ermak sitting in a car. They say he shot himself as a police negotiator tried to talk to him.

