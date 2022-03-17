As they approached the room where the disturbance was reported, a man came out and fired at the officers with a handgun, the newspaper reported, and both officers were shot.

“This is something that every officer fears,” Thompson told KMOV-TV. “They always have that in the back of their mind.”

The officers returned fire, killing the man, Thompson said.

Story continues below advertisement

One officer was taken to a hospital and Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert confirmed that the officer died. The other officer was taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the leg, the newspaper said.