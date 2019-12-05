Strahsmeier’s daughters got into a fight with multiple students late Monday afternoon at Azalea Middle School in St. Petersburg.

Strahsmeier, 42, “involved herself in a physical fight by striking the victim numerous times on the back of the head from behind while holding a purple Taser,” the arrest report said.

Numerous students witnessed the fight, police said. Police also obtained video taken during the fight.

The victim suffered minor head injuries, according to police.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Strahsmeier also was charged with violating her probation on a previous criminal mischief charge.

She remained in the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday morning. An attorney is not listed for her on jail records.

