Police say Sharon Theleman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother, who attempted to suffocate herself with a plastic bag, was rushed to a hospital. Police say she’s expected to recover. It isn’t immediately known if she has an attorney.
Court documents say she left a note that intended to explain her actions. It wasn’t clear why the daughter was in a nursing home.
