Tolson also told investigators that she had starved her daughter, Blair Niles, for approximately three-and-a-half weeks, police said.
The child’s body hasn’t been recovered, but police said investigators found unspecified evidence in Tolon’s apartment corroborating her account.
Tolson was arrested Wednesday after an acquaintance called 911 to report that Tolson had told her that she killed her child, according to police.
The child’s father told investigators that he last saw his daughter on April 17 and hadn’t had any contact with Tolson since then.
Tolson is scheduled to have a bond hearing Thursday at a courthouse in Rockville, Maryland. It wasn’t immediately clear if she has an attorney who could comment.
