NEW CASTLE, Del. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash in New Castle on Wednesday night, Delaware State Police said.

The crash happened on state Route 13 just before midnight, police said in a news release.

A Yamaha motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Route 13 when a Honda Accord pulled out from McMullan Avenue and entered the left turn lane, police said.

The Yamaha switched from the middle lane into the left lane, where it hit the rear of the Honda, police said. The 19-year-old Newark man was thrown from the motorcycle and the Honda veered onto the median, where it hit a guardrail and continued across northbound lanes and off the road, where it stopped.

The motorcyclist died on the scene and the 23-year-old woman who was driving the Honda was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said. The investigation is ongoing, police said.