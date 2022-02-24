The Yamaha switched from the middle lane into the left lane, where it hit the rear of the Honda, police said. The 19-year-old Newark man was thrown from the motorcycle and the Honda veered onto the median, where it hit a guardrail and continued across northbound lanes and off the road, where it stopped.
The motorcyclist died on the scene and the 23-year-old woman who was driving the Honda was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said. The investigation is ongoing, police said.