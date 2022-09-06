Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash when SUV makes U-turn

The crash happened on Limestone Road in the Wilmington area, when the driver of a northbound Honda CRV made a U-turn into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, a police said in a news release.

WILMINGTON, Del. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday when an SUV pulled into the motorcycle’s path, Delaware State Police said.

The motorcyclist moved onto the right shoulder to avoid a crash, but the Honda also moved onto the shoulder to pull into Carousel Park. The motorcycle hit the Honda, then the curb and the motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle, police said.