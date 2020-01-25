He said the woman had shot three men before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. One of the men was pronounced dead and the two surviving men were hospitalized. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

“At this time, the matter is contained to the business and there is no danger to the community,” the statement read. It’s unclear what led to the shooting, Wilkes said.

The names of the shooter and the victims weren’t immediately released.

According to its website, Humidor’s Lisle location features a total of nearly 12,000 square feet (1,115 square meters) of lounge space, including public and members-only lounges. Lisle, in the western Chicago suburbs, is just north of Naperville.