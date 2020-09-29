“As the incident unfolded, shots were fired,” and multiple people including the suspect died, the sheriff’s office said.
No deputies were hurt and there’s no reason to believe there’s any danger to the community, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office declined to provide information regarding how many people were killed, who killed them, or what led up to the deaths, The Statesman Journal reported.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday evening that Oregon State Police were at the scene and is leading an investigation.
