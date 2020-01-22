By Associated Press January 22, 2020 at 8:38 PM ESTSEATTLE — Multiple people have been shot in downtown Seattle, police said.The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter Wednesday that officers were investigating a shooting near the heavily trafficked area.The suspect fled and police were searching for him. Police said medics and detectives were responding to the scene. It’s the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy