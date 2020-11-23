“Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold,” the department tweeted.
It was unclear exactly how many people were wounded, but some of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo initially tweeted that a suspect had been arrested, but police later said no arrest could be confirmed. KTVU-TV reported that a 22-year-old man was apprehended in the stabbing.
Video shown by news outlets near the church showed several ambulances and police cars, and police tape and traffic cones cordoning off the road.
