SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police say a man accused of raping unconscious women and recording the assaults has been arrested in Phoenix.

Lt. Michele Williams told the Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday that 41-year-old Redwolf Pope had been taken into custody overnight.

A warrant accuses Pope, who police say has residences in Seattle and Santa Fe, of sexually assaulting females who appeared to have been slipped a date-rape drug.

He also is accused of surreptitiously recording guests at his apartments in both cities.

Police say they reviewed roughly two dozen photographs and four videos initially recorded on the cameras.

Pope, an attorney and Native American activist, has appeared on cable television discussing Thanksgiving and has given a TEDx Talk in Seattle on pipeline protests in North Dakota.

