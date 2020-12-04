A police spokesperson told reporters that some of the people inside the home appeared to have been wearing only underwear to blend in with the others, but they were clean while the others were dirty, tipping off officers that those few may have been running the operation.
A few people possibly involved in the smuggling operation were detained, authorities said.
The people who had been held at the home were mostly from Mexico, El Salvador, Cuba and Honduras, news outlets reported. Police said they were taken to a school gymnasium to get out of the cold.
