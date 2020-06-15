The department has released little information since the police chief said early Saturday that a man with a rifle had opened fire on a group in the parking lot of a large venue called Rebar. Before opening fire, the man said he was a “UFC fighter from California,” Chief William McManus said.
Five women and three men between the ages of 23 and 41 were hurt in the shooting, McManus said Saturday. Ramos did not answer a question about their condition Monday.
