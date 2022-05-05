Police: No charges in shooting at rapper DaBaby's house

STATESVILLE, N.C. — No charges will be filed in a shooting at the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby, police said Thursday.
DaBaby and at least one other person were at the home when the shooting happened on the evening of April 13, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told The Associated Press. But Watson wouldn’t say who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation at the time. He said the injuries of the unidentified wounded person were not life-threatening.
The shooting was the latest in a series of incidents involving DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a fatal shooting at a Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina, just south of Troutman. He was not charged in the shooting.
Last year, the Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested after he took a loaded gun into an upscale store on Rodeo Drive.