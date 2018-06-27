NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey police officer has admitted dealing drugs — including some he stole from a crime scene while on duty — and taking part in the unrelated assault of a hospital patient.

Ruben McAusland has pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing drugs with the intent to distribute and depriving the patient of his civil rights. The Paterson officer faces several decades in prison when he’s sentenced Oct. 9.

Federal prosecutors say McAusland distributed heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and marijuana on multiple occasions to someone who was cooperating with law enforcement.

Authorities say McAusland and another Paterson officer, Roger Then, both attacked a patient in a hospital. The man had an eye injury that required surgery.

Then is also facing charges in connection with the assaults.

