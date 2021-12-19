“They were met with something that horrific, to see a 13-year-old getting stabbed, and they were left with no choice” but to shoot the man, The Charlotte Observer quoted Police Chief Johnny Jennings as saying. “The motive to stab a 13-year-old is something that is beyond comprehension for us.”
None of the officers were injured.
The names of the knife-wielding man, who died at the scene, and the officer who shot him weren’t immediately released.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating and the officer will be placed on paid administrative leave, a standard procedure after a shooting.