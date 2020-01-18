By Associated Press January 18, 2020 at 9:17 PM ESTATLANTA — Police responded to an officer-involved shooting at one of Atlanta’s largest malls, as terrified shoppers scrambled to safety Saturday night.Atlanta police confirmed the shooting occurred at Lenox Square Mall in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood.No officers were injured, police said in a tweet.Police did not immediately release any additional details.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy