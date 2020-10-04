The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate, news outlets reported.
Hancher was a community service officer for four years and had been a police officer for less than a year, Prock said.
“He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Prock said.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune asked on social media for prayers for the police department.
“They need our community to show them love, support and strength,” Bethune stated.
