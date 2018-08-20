SMYRNA, Del. — Police in Delaware say an officer lost control of a vehicle, striking several cars.

News outlets cite a Smyrna police release that says an officer driving a marked patrol vehicle was responding to a request for immediate assistant Friday night. The police car left the roadway and struck several unoccupied, parked cars.

The officer was hospitalized for minor injuries and later released. The collision is under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

