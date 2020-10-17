Two bystanders who saw the shooting drove the officer to a hospital in their vehicle.
Additional officers then found a 56-year-old Lyons man outside who had also been shot.
The officer was later transferred from a local hospital to a Wichita hospital in critical condition. The 56-year-old man was in serious condition at a Wichita hospital.
An hourslong standoff ensued after Hrabik retreated into the residence, according to investigators. Negotiators with the Kansas Highway Patrol’s special response team got him to leave the home at about 7:10 p.m., The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.
