Body camera video showed the officers draw their weapons and order Mulkey to get on the ground and to drop his gun multiples times. The vide shows Mulkey turning instead toward the officers, who open fire.
Officers immediately began first aid, officials said. Mulkey was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Investigators didn’t believe Mulkey had fired his weapon, according to authorities.
Police didn’t immediately say whether both officers or just one struck Mulkey. Officials didn’t immediately identify the officers or their races.
Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave. State law enforcement officers will investigate the shooting.
