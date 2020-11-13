Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the man died hours later at a Gulfport hospital. He was identified as Henry Frankowski III.
The officers were not injured. They were placed on paid administrative leave. Frankowski was white, as are the officers.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case as it does with all shootings involving law enforcement officers. The officers were put on paid administrative leave.
The man’s body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
