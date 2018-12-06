RICHMOND, Va. — Police say officers fatally shot a knife-wielding man as he attacked a woman at a Virginia home.

The Richmond Police Department said in a statement that two officers called to a home Wednesday found a man stabbing a woman and a man with stab wounds. Police say the man ignored officers’ orders to stop his attack and they fired, striking him several times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the two victims from the home and another woman who went to a hospital on her own are expected to survive.

Police say the man tried to force his way inside, followed when three people fled and forced a woman back to the house.

A special team will investigate the shooting and the officers are on administrative leave.

