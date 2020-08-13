Protests have assembled nightly in Portland since the killing of George Floyd in late May. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck.
Protests had dwindled before President Donald Trump sent federal agents to the liberal city in early July. Those agents have since withdrawn. Gatherings over the last week had been much smaller and targeted local police facilities.
