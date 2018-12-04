DOVER, Del. — A federal judge has ordered Delaware State Police to turn over an accident report involving the 2016 death of firefighter who fell from a helicopter during a training exercise.

Tuesday’s order comes after a lawyer for the family of Timothy McClanahan issued a subpoena for an unredacted copy of the report and related materials. Police ignored the subpoena, saying they would provide an unredacted report only under court order.

A redacted version of the report previously provided by police omits significant details, including the names of witnesses that the plaintiffs say are highly relevant to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that McClanahan fell to his death at a southern Delaware airport because a tether anchored to the helicopter and attached to his safety harness did not include a locking mechanism.

