GREENSBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez is being held in a Pennsylvania jail on multiple felony charges after telling investigators he attempted to have sex with an underage girl during a meeting at her house in 2017.

The charges are related to Vázquez’s alleged encounters with a girl starting in 2017, when she was 13. Vázquez is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Westmoreland County. He has been in the Allegheny County Jail since surrendering to authorities Tuesday on a felony warrant stemming from illicit electronic communication with the same girl.

A state trooper wrote in court papers that Vázquez began talking to the girl on social media before driving to her house in Westmoreland County, outside Pittsburgh.

In an interview with troopers last month, she said she got in Vázquez’s car, he removed her pants and tried to have sex with her. On Tuesday, troopers interviewed Vázquez at his residence and wrote that he admitted to driving to the girl’s house and trying to have sex with her. Troopers also said Vázquez admitted receiving explicit photos of the girl by cellphone and texting her explicit messages as recently as July.

Pennsylvania authorities began investigating the 28-year-old Vázquez in August after being contacted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The victim’s mother contacted Florida officials after learning of an alleged sexual relationship between Vázquez and a teenage girl living in Lee County, Florida.

___



In this Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 photo, Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez takes a break during a spring baseball workout at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla. Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vázquez was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 on multiple felony charges, including soliciting a child, statutory sexual assault and pornography and was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) (Associated Press)

Associated Press writer Marc Levy in Harrisburg contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.