SALEM, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say it appears someone used a power tool to vandalize a stone at group of rock configurations called America’s Stonehenge.

The vandalism was reported to the Salem police Sunday by the property’s owners. The stone was knocked over.

Police also said an 18-inch (45.7-centimeter) wooden cross was suspended between two trees, and several photos and hand-drawn images were attached to it. Police haven’t identified anyone in the photos.