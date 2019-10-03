They believe the person or persons involved were trying to reenact a scene in a fictional book that features America’s Stonehenge.
America’s Stonehenge, which features cave-like, granite enclosures, has drawn believers who say it’s a thousand or more years old, and skeptics who say the evidence suggests it was the work of a 19th century shoemaker.
