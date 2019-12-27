The mayor visited Crown Heights on Friday and met with some representatives of the local Jewish community.

Around the city, police have gotten at least six reports this week — and eight since Dec. 13 — of attacks possibly propelled by anti-Jewish bias.

The latest incident happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday, when a woman slapped three other women in the face and head after encountering them on a Crown Heights corner, police said. The victims, who range in age from 22 to 31, suffered minor pain, police said.

Tiffany Harris, 30, was arrested on a hate-crime harassment charge.

Her arrest came hours after a hate crime assault arrest in Brooklyn’s Gravesend neighborhood.

There, police said, a woman was hit in the face with a bag by an attacker who made anti-Semitic comments Thursday afternoon. The victim, 34, was with a 3-year-old boy.

The suspect in Thursday’s attack, Ayana Logan, 42, and Harris were both awaiting arraignment Friday.

On Monday, a Miami man, Steven Jorge, 28, was charged with hate-crime assault after police said he made an anti-Semitic remark and attacked a man in midtown Manhattan. The 65-year-old victim was punched and kicked, suffering cuts, police said.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Man taking photos at Navy base arrested

A Chinese man was arrested Thursday while taking photos at a U.S. Navy base in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

Witnesses spotted Lyuyou Liao, 27, walking around a perimeter fence of the Naval Air Station in Key West and entering the military facility from the rocks along the water, according to a federal complaint. The witnesses warned Liao that he was trespassing in a restricted area, known as the Truman Annex, the Miami Herald reported.

When U.S. Military Police saw Liao snapping photos with his cellphone camera, they took the phone and called a federal agent, the complaint said. Liao was arrested and charged with entering Naval property for the purpose of photographing defense installations.

Liao told a Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent in broken English that he was trying to take photographs of the sunrise, according to the complaint affidavit. But the agent reported finding photographs of the Truman Annex on the camera.

Liao’s arrest comes a little more than a year after another Chinese national was charged with taking photos at the Naval Air Station in Key West. In September 2018, Key West police caught Zhao Qianli, 20, at the base. He told federal authorities that he was a music student and that he lost his way on the tourist trail, but investigators found photos on Qianli’s cellphone and digital camera of government buildings and a Defense Department antenna, according to court records.

Qianli was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty in February to one count of photographing defense installations.

In March, a Chinese woman, Yujing Zhang, 33, was arrested at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

— Associated Press

KANSAS

Many injured in blast at Beechcraft plant

More than a dozen people were injured Friday when a nitrogen line ruptured at the Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, causing part of the building to collapse, authorities said.

Daniel Wegner, deputy fire chief for Sedgwick County, said the explosion happened at around 8 a.m. at the facility, which is in the eastern part of the city. John Gallagher, the county’s emergency medical services director, said 11 people were taken to hospitals and four were treated at the scene. No one was killed, but one person has potentially serious injuries, he said.

The explosion was felt nearly 2.5 miles to the northwest, the Eagle reported.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the explosion.

Wegner said the explosion happened when a 3-inch liquid nitrogen line ruptured. The rupture was contained, but gas continued to vent, although it posed no risk to nearby residents, officials said.

— Associated Press

ALASKA

Coast Guard seaman to face court-martial

The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday a seaman will face a court-martial on murder and other charges in the death of a fellow seaman during a night of drinking in Alaska.

Ethan Tucker, 21, is charged with the January death of Seaman Ethan Kelch, 19, of Virginia Beach. Military prosecutors allege that Tucker, of Ludington, Mich., beat Kelch and left him in frigid water, where he drowned.

At the time, both were serving on a cutter based in Kodiak, Alaska.

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Brickey said the court-martial is expected to take place in 2020.

Along with murder, the charges against Tucker include involuntary manslaughter and making a false official statement.

Tucker’s attorney, Navy Cmdr. Justin Henderson, said he is confident his client will be vindicated.

A search was launched for Kelch when he failed to return Jan. 26 from liberty. He was found unresponsive the next day along shore and pronounced dead at a clinic

— Associated Press

