ERWIN, N.Y. — New York state police say a school principal who killed a state trooper owned 12 illegal firearms, including eight assault rifles.

Police say Trooper Nicholas Clark was shot and killed early Monday by Steven Kiley, who had barricaded himself in a house near the Pennsylvania border.

Police on Friday said the illegal firearms recovered also included three handguns and one rifle. They also recovered numerous high-capacity magazines.

Autopsy results show Clark was struck by buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun and that Kiley died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Kiley also had a gunshot wound from law enforcement to his chest, which would have been fatal had he not killed himself.

Clark’s funeral is Sunday at Alfred University, where he played football.

