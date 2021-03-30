State police had said that the woman, 51, was fatally shot Thursday after she armed herself with a handgun and threatened police and medical personnel who had responded to a call. Authorities had said that troopers were dispatched to the scene to assist medical personnel before engaging with the woman.
Police said the trooper fired his departmental-issued handgun and was placed on administrative leave, which is policy.
The woman died at the scene. Police said her name was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
