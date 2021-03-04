Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said all three men were in stable condition. Neither Roddy or Dugg were wounded.
Another man was arrested at the scene and charged with drug possession, Grant said. The man wasn’t considered a suspect at the shooting.
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said Peezy, whose real name is LeParis Dade, was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he remains on a $60,000 bond. Dade must wear an ankle monitor and surrender his passport before he can post bond, Flanagan said.
It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.
Peezy, 24, has over 550,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he’s posted music, cooking and advice videos. He’s known for his song “Big Homie,” which has over 32 million views.
