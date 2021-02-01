The statement didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of the death or Hawk’s arrest.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Hawk was being held without bond late Monday.
The newspaper had reported previously that police responded to a call of shots fired on Jan. 21 about 3:30 a.m. in the community of Panthersville in DeKalb County. The newspaper cited police as saying officers found Rooks dead with multiple gunshot wounds that night.
It wasn’t immediately known if Hawk had an attorney who could comment for him. His manager did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Monday night.
